Sandcrabs Fullback Steve Johnson accolades continue to grow as the Texas Sports Writers Association named him 5A first-team all-state fullback for his performance last fall.
Johnson achieved his second 2000-yard season with 2296 yards and 29 touchdowns. He rushed over 100 yards in seven games as a junior.
Johnson discussed receiving this honor from the Texas Sports Writers.
It was an honor to be named “one of the best fullbacks” in the state, Johnson said.
Johnson put in the hard work going into last season, but he said it wasn’t just him.
“I mean everybody has to put in work,” Johnson said. “From offseason, from when I started with the coaches, that is what we do is put in work for the stuff here, so we can succeed in football.”
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker said it’s always great to have his players be “recognized statewide in any recognition in any kind of poll or any kind of statewide all-state team.”
In his 32-year coaching career, Whitaker said he has coached a lot of college players and NFL Players, and Johnson is the most “decorated” football player he has coached.
“Over the last two years now, he’s received a lot of honors and is going to receive more next year…it’s great for him and hopefully, he just continues to get better and better from this,” Whitaker said.
Calhoun players have made the TSWA All-State team over the years, “especially fullbacks”, Whitaker said.
“The fullback is kind of a dying art in football,” Whitaker said. “And so when you run the offense that we run, our fullback is certainly our featured back.”
Johnson will enter his senior year in the fall, and he and Whitaker have already set some expectations for next season.
“My main goal is to end with a bang, and we want to end this year with something that we haven’t before,” Johnson said.
Whitaker expects him to be one of the leaders of the team as a senior, and he said he has to step into that role next year for the players.
“He’s certainly going to be the guy that everyone’s looking at and the guy that everyone is keying on,” Whitaker said. “He’s got to accept all that. He’s got to stay up with the good stuff and the bad stuff and be a leader through all of it, and I certainly think he has that in him.”