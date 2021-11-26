TMS 8th A team wins
close one
The Travis Middle School eighth grade boys’ basketball A team slipped by Stroman, 39-36, Thursday, Nov. 18.
The team started slowly and trailed by eight points at the end of the first quarter but found their rhythm.
Leading for TMS was Brandon Guevera with 10 points and one steal; Kalub Serena with nine points; Ismael Iglesias, with eight points and four steals; Jaiden Farrow with three points and two steals; Isaiah Cabrales with three points; Brody O’Donnell with two points; Ethen Ramirez with two points and 10 rebounds; and Holton Hadley with two points with six rebounds.
TMS 8th B team
downs Stroman
The Travis Middle School 8th grade boys basketball B team shrugged off a slow start to run over Stroman, 30-13, Thursday, Nov. 18.
Leading the Fiddlers were Derrick Chu with 11 points and two rebounds; Troy Rodriguez with six points and two steals; Dylan Ortiz with four points; Matthew Pham with four points; Anthony Ybarra with two points and two steals; Jacob Lin with two points and three rebounds; Holston Deckard with one point and five rebounds; and Billy Woody with six rebounds and three steals.
TMS 7th A team
tops Cade
The Travis Middle School seventh grade boys basketball A team came out quickly and built a lead they were able to maintain against Cade on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Leading the Fiddlers were Koy Sebastian with nine points; Donivan Macedo with eight points and three rebounds; Dane Spencer with seven points and seven rebounds; Demetrio Rodriguez with two points; Dravyn Garza with two points and two steals; Rystan Darilek with one point; Bo Vickery with six rebounds; Jojo Baldera with two rebounds and one steal; and David Varela with two steals.
TMS 7th B team gets
comeback win
The Travis Middle School seventh grade boys basketball B team got into their rhythm to come back and defeat Stroman, 29-15, Thursday, Nov. 18.
Leading the Fiddlers were Raymond Cervantes with nine points; Kaden Gregory with six points; Brice Brown with six points; Nathan Cade with three points; Benton Roberts with three points; and Shaun Aguirre with two points.