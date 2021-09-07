YOAKUM – 28
TRAVIS EIGHTH GRADE A – 12
The Travis Middle School eighth grade A team fell in their season opener, 28-12, to Yoakum Aug. 31 in Yoakum.
Billy Woody and Reuben Lu each scored a touchdown in leading the offense for Travis. Woody also had 21 yards, and Lu had 10 yards. Brandon Guevara had 20 yards, Ethen Ramirez had 18 yards, and Kalub Serena had eight yards of offense.
The defense was led by Ethen Ramirez with four tackles, Jesus Pacheco with three tackles, Guevara had two tackles, and Oscar Solis had two tackles.
There were big plays on special teams, with Serena notching a 65-yard kickoff return and Sergio Pena recovering an onside kick.
SEADRIFT EIGHTH GRADE – 8
TRAVIS EIGHTH GRADE - 0
The Seadrift Pirates eighth grade team got the victory to open their season on Aug. 31 against the Travis Middle School eighth grade team.
The Pirates scored on their first possession when Jace Vasquez took the ball into the end zone on a 45-yard run. Gavin Reyes followed that up with a hard-earned two-point conversion.
The Fiddlers had a chance to score in the fourth, but Gunner Martinez caused a fumble on the 1-yard line to stop the drive.
Offense: Ashton Sternadel had five carries for 19 yards. Reyes had four carries for 24 yards and a two-point conversion. Vasquez had five carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Defense: Martinez had six tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Reyes had five tackles and one fumble recovery. Kevin Turner had five tackles and one forced fumble. Logyn Middaugh had two tackles and recovered an onside kick. Vasquez Sternadel, Nick Ragusin, and Nicholas Clayton had two tackles. Jaxson Key and Dean Gordillo had one tackle.
SEADRIFT SEVENTH GRADE PIRATES – 8
TRAVIS SEVENTH GRADE A – 0
The Travis Middle School Fiddlers seventh grade A team fell to Seadrift, 8-0, in their season opener Aug. 31 in Seadrift.
The offense was led by Kody Judd with 54 yards and Dane Spencer with 15 yards. The defense was led by Dravyn Garza and Dane Spencer with five tackles each, Kody Judd with three tackles, and Demetrio Rodriguez with two tackles.
Special teams turned in some big plays, including a 55-yard kickoff return.