JV SANDIES DOWN
LONDON IN TWO SETS
The JV Sandies came out aggressive against London and overwhelmed them in two sets – 25-10 and 25-16.
McKynzie Judd had eight digs; Addison Rodriguez had eight digs and eight assists; Sydney Rasmussen had nine kills and four aces; and Morgan Russell had eight assists.
CUERO TOURNAMENT
JV SANDIES
The JV Sandies started off the Cuero Tournament facing the host team and ended the tournament with a championship win over Victoria East.
CUERO GAME
The JV won the match in three sets, 25-7, 24-26 and 17-15.
In the first game, all players contributed to the win. However, the second game started off slow for the JV Sandies, which led to a loss. The third game started slow again but substitutions helped to spark the team to a comeback win.
The team had a total of 47 digs, 35 kills, nine aces and 30 assists.
Leading the way was McKynzie Judd with 16 digs with Morgan Russell and Sydney Rasmussen each had eight digs. Rasmussen had 10 kills and Russell and Kendyl Acosta each had six kills. Rasmussen also led the team in aces with six. Setters Addison Rodriguez had 15 assists and Russell had 13 assists.
YOAKUM GAME
Next up for the JV Sandies was Yoakum. The JV Sandies found their rhythm to take down Yoakum in two sets, 25-15 and 25-19.
The team had a total of 50 digs, 21 kills, eight aces, one block and 22 assists.
Judd lead the team with 16 digs and Russell had 12. Rasmussen had 10 kills and Rodriguez had four. Caedyn Boerm had three aces and one block. Russell had 12 assists and Rodriguez had four.
VICTORIA EAST GAME
The JV Sandies only needed two games to dispatch Victoria East and move into the championship game.
The team took the first game 25-17 and the second 25-18.
The team had a total of 35 digs, 26 kills, four aces and 21 assists.
Leading the way for the JV Sandies were Judd and Rodriguez with 10 digs each. Rasmussen had nine kills and two aces while Rodriguez had six kills. Russell had 11 assists.
VICTORIA WEST GAME
The JV Sandies got a bit of revenge on Victoria West, who had defeated them the week before in a tournament.
With their energy level up and each player contributing, the JV Sandies defeated West 25-22 and 25-14 to claim the championship.
The team had a total of 29 digs, 21 kills, five aces and 18 assists.
Leading the team was Judd with 11 digs. Rasmussen had eight kills and Boerm had three aces. Rodriguez had nine sets and Russell had eight.
FRESHMEN SANDIES
The Calhoun Freshmen Sandies won their bracket in the Cuero Tournament, going 3-0.
After a slow start in the win again Victoria East, the Sandies came out fired up and shut down Edna and Stockade
The freshmen one the first game, 25-18, lost the second 25-19 and came back in the tiebreaker to win 15-12.
Against Edna, the team won the first game 25-12 and the second, 25-10. Stockdale fell to the freshmen Sandies, 25-4 and 25-5.
For the Sandies, over three games, Brooke Kirchner had two digs, four kills and three blocks; Kendall Farmer, 14 digs, four assists, 22 kills and one ace; Aubrey Vasquez, three digs and six kills; Asia Lozano, 10 digs, three assists, two kills, four aces and one block; Lillian Gusset, eight digs, 18 kills and three aces; McKenna Boedeker, one dig, one assist, seven kills and seven aces; Lauryn Chavana, 10 digs, one assist and 10 aces; and Zoe Conde, 16 digs, three assists, one kill and three aces.
TRAVIS MIDDLE SCHOOL
EIGHTH GRADE
The Lady Fiddlers eighth grade A volleyball team defeated Stroman in two sets, 25-9 and 25-16.
For the Lady Fiddlers Taylor Vallair had six aces, two kills and one assist; McKenlie Frankson, four aces, two kills and one assist; Ava Manning, four aces, two kills and one assist; Jennah Ortiz, two aces, one kill and one assist; Karley Wilkey, three aces and four kills; Laynie Wood, three aces; Arcana Adame, one ace; Fehrle Rodriguez, one ace and four assists; and Layla Myers, two kills.
The team’s next game is Sept. 13 against Patti Welder.
SEVENTH GRADE
The seventh grade Lady Fiddlers A team defeated Stroman in two sets in Victoria.
The team won the first game, 25-10, and took the second, 25-13.
Top scorers were Kyndra Carriles with eight aces, three good serves, six good passes and one dig; Kelly Billings, six good serves, two aces, two assists, six good passes and one dig; McKenzie Baldera, four good serves, two aces, one kill, four good passes and one dig; Geneva McKinney, seven good serves and three aces; Addison Rangel, five good serves, one ace and five good passes; and Jaeleigh with six good passes, five aces and four good passes.
The seventh grade Lady Fiddlers B team defeated Stroman in two sets in Victoria Event Center.
The team won the first game, 25-19, and the second, 25-16.
Top servers were Avery Kreigel with 11 good serves and seven good passes; Carington Osornia, 10 good serves; Remi Ondreas, five good serves and two good passes; Gracie O’Shields, five good serves, one good pass; Merin Cortez, two good passes; ad Zariah Carrera, one good serve and one good pass.
SEADRIFT SCHOOL
EIGHTH GRADE
The eighth grade Lady Pirates defeated Howell in two games, 25-13 and 25-19.
High scorers in game one were Kaylee Gray with seven points, four digs and one ace; Zoey Henning, six points, five kills and one ace; Caitlyn Griggs, four points and two aces; and Kendyl Gray had three kills.
High scorers in game two were Madilyn Webel with three points; Kylee Gray with three points and two kills; Henning had three points; and Kyndall Gray, two kills.
The seventh grade Lady Pirates fell to Howell in three sets, 25-15, 16-25 and 19-25.
In game one, high scorers were Amaya Stringo with six points; Bailey Pompa, five points; and Hailey Paulton, four points and one ace.
Game two high scorers were Pompa had six points; and Stringo, three points.
In game three, Stringo had 11 points and three aces.
SEVENTH GRADE
The 7th grade fought hard but came up short in three, 25-15, 16-25, and 19-25.
In game one, Amaya Stringo was the high scorer with 6 pts. Bailey Pompa added 5 points, and Hailey Paulton had 4 points with an ace. In game two, Bailey Pompa was the high scorer with 6 points and Amaya Stringo added 3 points. In the final game Amaya Stringo was again the high scorer with 11 points and 3 aces.