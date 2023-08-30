Calhoun will host another game at Sandcrab Stadium, the second of three consecutive home contests, as CHS faces West Oso Friday night.
The Bears defeated Cotulla to open the season, which the Sandcrabs fell 19-14 to Stafford, despite leading with just over six minutes to play.
Head Coach Richard Whitaker sees some similarities to this week’s opponent.
Senior quarterback Devin Martinez is a dangerous run-pass threat, as he completed 12 of 14 passes in the opener, for a pair of TDs. He also ran for 37 yards on three carries.
“Their quarterback is a threat,” Whitaker said. “He throws the ball and is accurate. He can tuck it and run on you too. We’ve got to get pressure and contain him. I think that’s the key for us. Keep containing him and don’t let him break out of there. He’s got some athletic receivers out there, like Stafford. You can only cover them for so long. We have to keep him in the pocket and get our hands on him.”
Defensively, the Bears are strong on the back end, with several quick athletes who can come up and make plays.
West Oso had six tackles for loss in the game against Cotulla.
“Their front seven is not as athletic as Stafford, but their secondary kids are,” Whitaker said. “They have good skill kids. They don’t have a guy like No. 55 from Stafford. But with that being said, they’re 1-0 and we’re 0-1. They’re going to come in here feeling good about themselves. We need to come out and prepare this week and try to get a win.”
Whitaker said there is no comparison to the mentality of this year versus last year, despite coming off an opening-week loss.
The coach used the story of America’s Got Talent star Zion Clark, who was born with no legs but became a standout wrestler, as inspiration for this season.
“Thursday we watched a video about him and his message is ‘no excuses,’” he said. “He lost 200 wrestling matches in a row, but didn’t quit and became one of the best wrestlers in the state of Ohio. So we kind of tied that message in for this season. We talked about it again Saturday. Hey, there’s no excuses. Let’s move forward. The kids feel like I do, they feel like crap that we lost that game. They feel like they let the fans down, which is a big deal. The kids really want to satisfy this community and so do the coaches. But we know it was on us and it’s something we can fix. Their attitude is great and they’ll show up ready to get better.”
Whitaker said the gameplan is there for a win Friday night. It just comes down to execution.
“We controlled the clock and moved the ball,” Whitaker said. “We just have to finish drives. If we do that, I feel good about our team.”