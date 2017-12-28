Brown Santa delivers toys to Calhoun families
News
Santa Claus made a visit to the Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services station Dec. 19 and delivered six Eagle Vision Video Laryngoscopes, each one equipped on an ambulance.
Karen Neal administrative assistant at Port Lavaca Police Department, walked past rooms piled high with plastic bags full of wrapped toys and tiny bicycles Friday morning that lined the halls of the police station.
As the Calhoun Sandcrabs basketball team begins their tough district schedule, they can rest assure that their captain Kordell Etheridge will be there for the better of the team.
Santos Alvarado is grouped with several student trainer athletes, Jay Young of Crossroads Guardian of Hope and the Port Lavaca Fire Department as he received a donation from the sales of the annual Pink Out shirts. (Contributed photo)
AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the Texas Rangers to investigate reports of sexual misconduct and inappropriate relationships by Texas Juvenile Justice Department personnel.
Republicans in Washington spent the last several days deal-making among themselves to reach, and hold, a bare Senate majority toward passing their mish-mash tax cut bill.
AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed Nov. 3 as Houston Astros Day, honoring the American League champions for winning the 2017 Major League Baseball World Series.
