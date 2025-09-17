Brenda Kay Welch
September 17, 2025
Brenda Kay Gilcrease Welch, 67, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in New Braunfels. She was born in Graham, Texas to Luther and Merle Hazelwood Gilcrease on April 21, 1958. Brenda married the love of her life, Ronnie Welch, and to this union two children were born. Brenda served her country as a member of the United States Army and worked for Walmart for numerous years.
In addition to her parents, Luther and Merle Hazelwood Gilcrease, Brenda is preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Rosenberger.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Welch, daughters, Bonnie Burdick (William Eidlebach), and Clarissa Gamache, grandchildren, Kere, Angel, Hunter and Lyla, as well as numerous extended family and friends, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 4–6 pm at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 11 am at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home, with interment immediately following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of Donor's choice.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
