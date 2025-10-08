4-H, FFA represented at the fair
October 9, 2025
The work of members of two organizations that are more than 100 years old will be on display during the Calhoun County Fair, which starts Oct. 14.Future Farmers of America...
Exxon Mobil to “slow pace” on Calhoun County project development
October 8, 2025
In a press release by Exxon Mobil, company representatives announced that it will “slow the pace” on the development of the Calhoun County-targeted...
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY: Leo L. Westerholm (1922-2012)
October 7, 2025
Fortitude. In today’s world, the word fortitude, and its definition, seem lost in the pages of Webster’s dictionary. It is a word that most of us...
Commissioners issue change order for road work, accepts easement...
October 9, 2025
Members of the Calhoun County Commissioners Court issued a change order during a Oct. 1 meeting regarding a drainage improvement project located in Seadrift. In addition,...
Seadrift secretary announces stay, interim public works director...
October 1, 2025
During a special meeting held Sept. 24, Seadrift City Secretary Wendell Netzer announced her decision to rescind her resignation and stay on with the city. At the meeting,...
Local Rotary Club turns 100
October 9, 2025
‘They profit most who serve best’ For 100 years, the Port Lavaca Rotary Club has put those mottos to work for the benefit of Calhoun County.To...
Commissioners recognize impact of 4-H
October 9, 2025
Calhoun County 4-H was recognized Wednesday, Oct. 1, as the Calhoun County Commissioners Court declared Oct. 5-11 as National 4-H Week in the...
Walter (Keepaw) Weber
October 9, 2025
Walter (Keepaw) Weber passed away on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Visitation will begin onSaturday, October 11, 2025, from 1:00PM – 2:00PM withf...
Vaughn Roy Lambden
October 9, 2025
Vaughn Roy Lambden, age 84 passed away on Thursday, October 2, 2025. He was born May 18, 1941 in Blue Ridge, Texas to the late Luther and...
Law enforcement officials make 26 weekly arrests
October 9, 2025
The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has...
Sandies sweep Sinton, improve to 2-0 in district play
October 1, 2025
The Calhoun Sandies continued their strong start to district play with a dominant sweep of Sinton on Tuesday night, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 to improve...