Walk and brush: Port Lavaca Art Walk brings vibrancy to Main Street

This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Sophie and Emey Gonzales-Hayden alongside Bowen and Aurora Donnell leave their mark on a concrete slab behind Port Lavaca’s Main Street Theatre March 7 during the Port Lavaca Art Walk. Their contributions were included as part of a new artists cove designated during the art walk.


Regency Healthcare
Fall Sports 2025