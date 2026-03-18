Father and son found dead in Hog Bayou
A father and son were found dead Wednesday, March 18, in Hog Bayou, according to a statement from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).
The bodies of the father and son were located and recovered separately by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). The father’s body was recovered by DPS at approximately 1 p.m., while the 4-year-old boy’s body was located and recovered at 2:30 p.m.
Texas game wardens were notified of an overdue family by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) who were last known to be fishing at Hog Bayou. Earlier that morning, according to the TPWD statement, Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) maintenance crews at the Hog Bayou Boat Ramp discovered two unaccompanied children, ages 4 and 6. The children reported that they had been fishing late the previous night when their sibling entered the water. Their father, 28, immediately went in to rescue the child, but neither resurfaced.
While TPWD game wardens and DPS troopers searched Hog Bayou, additional crews searched the shoreline and surrounding areas. DPS used thermal technology and flew a fixed-wing aircraft and the Texas General Land Office (GLO) provided a drone to assist land-based crews, the statement read.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Hunter Hadley’s Quest (HHQ) and CCSO also participated in the search effort.
“We appreciate the care GBRA provided to the children and the support TDEM and HHQ gave to family members. HHQ will continue to assist the family and provide additional care and support in the days ahead,” the statement read. “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”
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