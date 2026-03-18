Thomas Linn Fisher
March 18, 2026
Thomas Linn Fisher
In Loving Memory of Thomas Linn Fisher
"By God, Woodrow; It's been one hell of a party."
Robert Duvall (Augustus "Gus" McCrae) Lonesome Dove (1989)
Thomas Linn Fisher was born on October 30, 1951, in Port Lavaca, Texas, to Leonard Moss Fisher Jr. and Billie Evelyn Malone Fisher. The oldest of three, he grew up alongside his siblings, Kathryn Denese and Michael Shay, and shared a bond with his cousin, Henry Allan Anderson, as strong as brotherhood.
Tommy lived every chapter of his life on Cedar Dam Ranch in Seadrift, Texasâ€”born there, raised there, and called it home until the very end. The ranch was where his heart beat the loudest. If he wasn't working the land, you might've found him smoking a cigar, sipping his daily scotch, counting the rain, or soaking in a sunrise or sunset he never took for granted.
He worked hard, knew how to do just about everything, and never met a stranger.
Alongside his work on the ranch, Tommy dedicated 29 years to Union Carbide/Dow, where he served proudly as a Firefighter/EMT.
He was also a fire instructor at the Texas A&M Fire School, sharing his knowledge, skill, and steady presence with future firefighters.
Helping others was second nature to him, and he never hesitated to step up when someone needed a hand.
He was a proud father to four children: Wendy Fisher Loya (Charles), Joshua Linn Fisher (deceased), Justin Skylar Fisher, and Whitney Fisher Lauderdale (Joe). Nothing made him happier than being "Papa" to his grandkids: Christopher Charles Loya (deceased), Jason Javiel Loya (Amber), Albert Fonseca Jr. (Emmalee), Meghan Maria Loya, Lauren Christa Freeman, Joshua Daniel Fisher (Ale), Brooke Maddox (Logan), Tristan Shay Freeman, Madison Linn Fisher Doyle (Eric), Kennedy Blinn Lauderdale, and Jack Woodrow Lauderdale. He was also blessed with eight wonderful greatâ€‘grandchildren.
Tommy is survived by his wife of almost 31 years, Gina Sparks Fisher. He also leaves behind his beloved motherâ€‘inâ€‘law, Virginia Spicerâ€”famous for making the best chicken and dumplingsâ€”as well as brothers–in–law Gary Weinman and Shane Sparks, and sisters–in–law Melissa Weinman and Sharon "Sherry" Sparks. His circle also includes nieces Tyann Lester, Kei Lester, Taylor Rook (Josh), Madison Moon (Josh), and nephews Hunter Sparks (Breanna), Josh Sparks, Greg Weinman, Caden Sparks, Landon Sparks, and Grady Newton.
He also had a friend closer than a brother, Jim Prince.
Tommy loved snow skiing, ranching, reading, shooting guns, supporting the military, helping others, and simply being outdoors. Whether he was teaching, welding, fixing, building, or just offering advice, he knew how to do a little bit of everything and was always willing to share what he knew.
Service Information
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 5—7 PM at Grace Funeral Chapel1604 W. Austin Street, Port Lavaca, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 10 AM at Grace Funeral Chapel.
Tommy will be laid to rest at the Port Lavaca Cemetery, in the Fisher Plot, beside his son, Joshua Linn Fisher.
Following the burial, a meal will be served at the Cowboy Church in Port Lavaca, and the family warmly invites everyone to stay, share stories, and celebrate Tommy's life together.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361–552–1705.
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