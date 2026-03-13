Seadrift city secretary resigns, special meeting called
Seadrift City Secretary Wendell Netzer has resigned March 13, according to a statement from Seadrift Mayor pro tem Alysa Jarvis.
Jarvis said that Netzer chose not to give her resignation in writing, and that a special meeting has been called by Seadrift City Council next Thursday, March 19 to discuss hiring a contract interim city secretary. Previously, the city council had held an executive session meeting to discuss
“She did not give me a written resignation other than a special meeting agenda indicating we would meet to determine an interim secretary. She gave that to me Wednesday afternoon and verbally said her last day would be Friday,” Jarvis said. “I will say the topic of her leaving was discussed before February’s council meeting which is why it was on the agenda.”
According to Jarvis the discussion centered around some public issues.
“However, our attorney said at the meeting we would need to discuss in open session, and it was not on the agenda that month,” Jarvis said.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!