Mail-in ballots added to Republican primary totals; recount requested in Precinct 2 race
Officials confirmed Thursday that vote totals previously distributed by the Calhoun County Republican Party for the March 3 primary election did not include mail-in ballots.
The addition of the mail ballots changed the overall vote totals in several races but did not change any election winners or runoff races.
One of the closest contests remains the race for Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 2.
In the updated totals, Ronny Best received 386 votes (42.79%), finishing first in the three-candidate race. Michael Balajka received 261 votes (28.94%), while Patrick Petrisky received 255 votes (28.27%).
Because no candidate received more than 50-percent of the vote, the top two candidates — Best and Balajka — will advance to a runoff election scheduled for May 26.
Balajka and Petrisky finished just six votes apart, a margin of less than one percent.
Petrisky has requested a recount in the race. The recount is scheduled for noon Thursday, March 12, at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
Although Petrisky requested a machine tabulation, the recount will instead be conducted by hand, according to election rules governing recount procedures.
Under those rules, if the original vote count was conducted by machine, the petitioner may request either a machine recount or a hand recount. If the original count was conducted by hand, the recount must also be performed by hand.
Candidates are allowed to be present during the recount and may designate a poll watcher to observe the process.
Election officials also said three provisional ballots remain to be counted Friday, but they indicated those ballots will not affect any local races.
Despite the addition of mail-in ballots, officials said the updated numbers do not change the outcome of any races or the candidates advancing to the runoff election.
The recount will review ballots cast to verify the final vote totals in that specific race.