Mateo Quintanilla
September 17, 2025
Mateo Quintanilla
Mateo Quintanilla, 96, of Port Lavaca, Texas went to his eternal rest on Sunday, September 7, 2025. He was born on October 28, 1928, in Falfurrias, Texas to the late Santiago and Ramona Quintanilla.
Mateo enjoyed fishing as a kid. He worked for the City of Port Lavaca as a construction worker at a young age. He enjoyed watching old western movies.
He is survived by his sons, Joe Quintanilla, Oscar Quintanilla (Rachel), Frankie Q. Rios; daughters, Esmeralda Candelaria (Benny), Blanca Garcia (Jackie), and Nelda Apodaca; brothers, Adam Quintanilla, Salvador Quintanilla, and Jimmy Quintanilla. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great–grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Antonia Quintanilla; first wife, Odelia Quintanilla; daughter, Belen Arredondo and four sisters.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361–552–1705.
