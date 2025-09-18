Seadrift public works director resigns ahead of city council meeting

September 18, 2025
by CJ Vetter @ Port Lavaca Wave
Seadrift Public Works Director Geno Abshier resigned earlier today, Sept. 18, ahead of a Seadrift City Council public hearing and special meeting scheduled later tonight.
The resignation was confirmed by Seadrift council member Tracey Johnson, who stated that Abshier resigned from the position due to “personal family reasons.” 
Abshier was appointed public works director earlier this year during a March 13 city council meeting.







