Seadrift public works director resigns ahead of city council meeting
Geno Abshier
Seadrift Public Works Director Geno Abshier resigned earlier today, Sept. 18, ahead of a Seadrift City Council public hearing and special meeting scheduled later tonight.
The resignation was confirmed by Seadrift council member Tracey Johnson, who stated that Abshier resigned from the position due to “personal family reasons.”
Abshier was appointed public works director earlier this year during a March 13 city council meeting.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!