September 24, 2025
Robert Rene Rubio, 54, of Port Lavaca passed away September 19, 2025. He was born February 13, 1971 in Port Lavaca to Robert A. and Mary Louise Rubio. Robert worked as a Sr. Pump Technician for Halliburton.
He is survived by his father, Robert A. Rubio and step–mother, Maria Rubio; daughter, Rehan Amanda Rubio; son, Robert Rene Rubio Jr.; sister, Felicita Estrada; brothers, Roland Rubio, Randy Rubio, Dave Martinez; and wife, Melissa Gamez.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Rubio.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 9–10 a.m. at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roland Rubio, Randy Rubio, Adam Estrada, Roland Rubio Jr, Derrick Rubio and Sammy Sanez.
Honorary pallbearers are Aidan Rubio, Jayden Rubio, Jarrell Rubio, Brandon Hernandez and Dave Martinez.
