September 24, 2025
Michelle Elaine Uresti, 56, of Yorktown, Texas, passed away on August 21, 2025, in Victoria, Texas. She was born in Germany on July 29, 1969, to Joe A. Uresti, Sr. and Beatrice Guevara Uresti.
Michelle is survived by her loving children, Gregory Allen Uresti of Seadrift and Melissa Khrystyne Uresti (Roger Cady III) of Yorktown, and her sister, Melissa Uresti Emery of Yorktown; and her brother, Joe A. Uresti, Jr. (Angel) of Port Lavaca. She is also survived by four cherished grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Joe Alonzo Uresti Sr., her loving husband, Eric Litsey and her Brother–in–law Jalyn N. Emery.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, followed by a Rosary at 9:30 AM, and a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Port O'Connor Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Sammy Ureste, Frank Arnold Alvarez, Jr., Jordan Uresti, Anthony Carrera, Ethan Uresti and Daniel "Skipper" Yarborough. Honorary Pallbearers will be Owen Cady and Quentin Esparza.
Michelle will be remembered for her love of family, her devotion to her children and grandchildren, amazing cooking, love of fishing, kindness she shared with all who knew her and her always giving nature.
