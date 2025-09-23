TOMBSTONE TUESDAY: Mrs. Naomi Chase (1917-1986)
There are people throughout history whose names are known because of the changes they have made by making the world around them a better place to live. Many have given the world inventions and ideas that have made life easier or more convenient, and other’s contributions of thought that changes the consciences of the masses. People who have literally saved lives, and those who have changed lives in ways that profoundly impact those around them. I think that the people who touch the lives of those around them are far the most precious of all. They work quietly as they strive to bring out the best in others, giving each one the keys they need to travel the best road for them on their journey in life. In Calhoun County there was one such a lady that was one of those most precious ones, and her name was Mrs. Naomi Chase.
Naomi Bellfield Chase was born on the 28th of February in 1917 in Port Lavaca, Texas. Her father, Abner H. Bellfield Sr. was born in Port Lavaca, and her mother Cloyma Dilworth was from Gonzales County. Naomi was the 5th child born in the family that consisted of 3 boys and 6 girls. She grew up in Port Lavaca and she graduated from Wilkins High School in 1935. Upon graduation she attended and graduated from Guadalupe Junior College in Seguin.
After graduating from college, she returned to Port Lavaca and taught at Wilkins School as the school’s only P.E. And Homemaking teacher. She received her B.S. Degree at Sam Houston College, and worked on her master's degree at Texas A.& I. and at Prairie View A&M. Then she earned a special certificate of tailoring from the Metropolitan School of Chicago. Her commitment to achieving a higher education not only served her well, but it would become the catalyst of one of her greatest accomplishments in life, propelling her into that treasured distinction of being a person who profoundly changed the lives of those around her.
On June 20, 1955, Naomi married James J. Chase who was from Cuero. James worked for Brown and Root for 25 years and Naomi was a schoolteacher. The couple had two girls, Cynthia, born in 1963 and Shirley Ann, born in 1966. Both Chase girls graduated from Calhoun High School and both girls were accomplished musicians. The family lived in Port Lavaca and were faithful members of Mount Sinai Baptist Church. James was a Sunday School teacher and Naomi was a Trustee and on the Finance Committee.
Her mentor was her former principal and teacher at Wilkins School, Mrs. Alice O. Wilkins. When Mrs. Wilkins fell ill, Naomi was with her. During this time upon Mrs. Wilkins request, Naomi promised to stay with the Wilkins School as long as she had. She kept that promise.
When desegregation began in 1955, it was going to be an adjustment for all students in the county. Black students, whose world had been segregated in every way, were going to have to make educational and cultural adjustments that were going to be much more pronounced than their counterparts. They were having to leave Wilkins School behind and enter the white public schools in the county. That was a concern for parents who were, like all parents, determined to make sure that their children were not left behind but given quality education. They were determined that their children would have a different environment then they had, free from inequalities and injustices. Most importantly they wanted their children to experience a world of opportunity and prosperity. This is when Mrs. Chase stepped in.
During the summer before the 1955-56 school year began, Mrs. Chase, a long-time teacher at Wilkins School, took a group of students on a picnic at the LaSalle Monument at Indianola. Moses Clay, who was one of the students that got to go recalled, “this trip was a way that Mrs. Chase could provide a fond memory to the end of segregated education. I believe she knew what was about to happen and wanted what was best for us.” Integration was phased in with different grades and ages attending the county public schools. When they were all completely integrated, Wilkins School closed for good. Mrs. Chase and the other teachers at Wilkins all were offered teaching positions in CCISD Public Schools. Mrs. Chase became a teacher at Jackson elementary.
Understanding what an adjustment it was for the students' integrating she stepped up to help bridge the gap. In January of 1960 she founded the Sunlight Girl’s Club, and they met in her garage. In 1966 the CCISD approved providing the Wilkins Cafeteria as the Sunlight Girl’s Clubhouse. It was also in 1966 when the Sunlight Girls Club was granted a charter and integrated Club Directors and Charter Officers.
The club adopted the colors of yellow and green, the chrysanthemum as their official flower, and their theme song was “Let the Sun Shine In.” The motto they adopted was “God Made Me, I’m Somebody, Therefore I Must Treat Myself as Such.”
They also chose an official club prayer and the one that they chose was the beautiful Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi, which I have attached to the end of this tribute to Mrs. Chase.
The first Sunlight Girl’s Club members were 14 girls from ages 9 through 16. The members were to attend school regularly as well as church, and a high standard of character which was required for membership. Each girl earned points or demerits. At the end of the year, Mrs. Chase gave each girl a pearl for good character and manners.
The objectives of the club were: to bridge the gap of integration; to discourage dropouts; to instill and promote good character through principles of honesty, fair play, and justice; to instill and promote finer womanhood; to promote leadership and complete high school and strive toward achieving higher education. Everything that a girl needed for a successful future and be an example for others to follow. The club also looked to provide scholarships for obtaining that higher education. The first graduates of the Sunlight Girl’s Club were Patricia Hall Bell and Deloris Jones White who each received a piece of luggage and $100.00. After the scholarships were generated, the girls received a piece of luggage and $600.00 each semester for eight semesters.
There were different means that they used to obtain the funds needed for scholarships. In 1965, the Mother’s League was organized. It was chartered with the legal help of Port Lavaca Attorney Dan Heard at no cost. The organization of Charter officers were installed, and they went to work in promoting the scholarships and the club. One of them was the mother-daughter fundraiser, “The Sweetheart Coronation Ceremony” that was held annually in April. The girl who had raised the most funds was crowned “Sweetheart.” The first Sweetheart attire was a white formal gown donated by Christina Lester-Westfall, who had worn it in her wedding.
Naomi Chase was very well respected and highly thought of within the city of Port Lavaca. One of the most important things she did for not only the Sunlight Girl’s Club, but for the entire city was in garnishing support for the girls in her club. To further the club's objectives, a piano was purchased in 1961, and in 1962, Dr. S.W. Lester and his wife, Isabel, presented the club with 36 copies of “The Golden Book of Favorite Songs.” Sammye Diebel contributed sheet music for club members. In 1964 Edna Brown, former band director at Wilkins School, organized the first Sunlight Girl’s Band, all but one of the 28-piece band instruments were donated by local citizens. Mrs. Lester was instrumental in presenting a music scholarship to club member Bonnie Fritzgerald, who obtained a music degree from Prairie View A&M University. Besides music many other fields to promote growth and achievement were added through the time and care of others within the community. These were Spiritual Advisor, Bible study, basic typing, first aid, and cooking, sewing, and ceramics. For a time, the Junior Service League awarded an annual $300.00 scholarship to the most outstanding Sunlight Girl’s Club high school graduate. The United Way helped support the club for many years as well.
The Sunlight Girl’s Club was in existence for 40 years. During that time approximately 312 girls were members of the Sunlight Girl’s Club, and the club has given over 49 scholarships. Today many of these girls have received a higher education and serve as leaders in the communities where they live. Many have returned to Port Lavaca and give back to this community and share their personal stories.
Besides being a fine educator and the founder of the Sunlight Girl’s Club, she also started the Summer Recreation Program which provided supervised recreation during the summer for students. She was the 1st President of the Wilkins Alumni and Ex-Students Association. She has rightfully been the recipient of many honors and awards. The Mother’s League Award in 1975, the 1st Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Award in 1963, the Negro Business and Professional Women of Victoria Humanitarian Award in 1977, Outstanding Citizen Award by Bill Duke Real Estate Company, Honorary Life Membership in the Texas Congress of Parents and Teachers Association in 1978, and the Parks and Recreation Board Award in 1979.
On September 7, 1986, Mrs. Naomi Bellfield Chase peacefully passed away. She now rests next to her husband James in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun County. Mrs. Chase taught school in Calhoun County Schools for 44 years. She created a place in this community that not only bridged a gap for hundreds of young ladies but also helped bridge a gap within the whole community. She brought out the best in everyone and she left all the students that passed through her classrooms in those 44 years a better person. Her Sunlight Girl’s Club, that she created and worked with diligently until her death, did not die with her. It went on with Edna Brown stepping in to fill her shoes, until her death. In that list of names that we remember because they touched and profoundly changed the life or lives of others, Mrs. Naomi Chase is most certainly a treasured one.
