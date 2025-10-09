Blaine Jennings
October 09, 2025
Blaine Jennings
Blaine Jennings, 56, loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, died September 24, 2025.Blaine was born in Piggott, Arkansas, on December 24, 1968. Blaine was the son of Susan Miller and Horace Jennings.
Blaine’s early childhood was spent in Trumann, Arkansas; Stuttgart, Arkansas; Rison, Arkansas; and Wynne, Arkansas. At age 11, Blaine was diagnosed with Type-1 “juvenile” diabetes. Blaine managed his diabetes throughout his life. In 1985, Blaine and his family moved to Port Lavaca, Texas, where he stayed until he graduated from Calhoun High School in 1987.
Blaine spent the majority of his life in South Texas working for Inteplast Group. In 2017, Blaine met and married his current wife, Deborah “Debbie”Hernandez (Jennings). Blaine and Debbie spent seven wonderful years together making a lifetime of memories. Blaine called Debbie his “Earth Angel”
In 2022, Blaine discovered the toll diabetes took on his body – especially his heart (requiring open heart surgery in 2022). In 2023, after 30 years with Inteplast, Blaine retired and moved with his wife to Moscow, Idaho, to be closer to his mother, sister, and his beloved niece. In 2024, Blaine suffered a series of heart-related complications resulting from his diabetes. On September 24, 2025, after an incredibly brave battle, Blaine passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love.
Twenty-four days before his passing, Blaine wrote the following in his journal: “As I reflect back on my life, I’ve had a good, fulfilling life. I’ve enjoyed years of fishing, golf, vacations, sports cars, ATVs, boats, etc. My wife Debbie has made me the happiest over the past years of dating and marriage.” Blaine continued, “I’m not sure if I have months or the next year left but everyone, just know I’m very at peace in my mind and want to tell everyone ‘I love y’all and thanks for your support, caring and prayers for me.’”
Blaine loved fishing, cars, football, golf, blackjack, music, grilling, traveling to sandy beaches and good Mexican food. To know Blaine was to love Blaine-he was kind, fun, adventurous and had an incredible sense of humor. Blaine will be missed by many.
Blaine is survived by his wife, Debbie Jennings (Port Lavaca, Texas currently residing in Moscow, Idaho); his mother and stepfather, Susan and Ted Miller (Moscow, Idaho); his father, Horace Jennings (Mansfield, Texas); his sister and niece, Ashley Jennings and Quinn Rokyta (Moscow, Idaho); and his two stepsons Andrew Nice (Port Lavaca, Texas) and Peter Nice (Belton, Texas).
The family of Blaine Jennings thanks everyone for their prayers, positive thoughts and support. In addition, the family thanks the numerous emergency and medical personnel who tirelessly provided exceptional care to Blaine.Thank you especially to DeTar Hospital (Victoria, Texas), Moscow Police Department (Idaho), Gritman Medical Center (Moscow, Idaho), St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Lewiston, Idaho), Kootenai Heart Clinic (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho), and the University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle, Washington).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to the American Diabetes Association in Blaine’s honor.
A celebration of life will be held in Texas in 2026. The family will release details regarding the celebration of life to honor Blaine in the near future.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!