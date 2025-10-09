Carol Ann Good
October 09, 2025
Carol Ann Good
Carol Ann Good passed away on September 1, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 87, surrounded by her children and friends. She was born Carol Ann Wright in 1937, in DeKalb, Texas, and spent her childhood in Norman, Oklahoma, across the street from the University of Oklahoma. She often reminisced about roaming the university buildings, peering at specimens in glass jars, and listening to the beautiful voices of students taking voice lessons.
She blossomed into a beautiful young woman, and after vigorous competition from potential suitors, chose her husband, David Cleave Good. After a brief stay in Corpus Christi, Texas, a short-lived adventure trying to settle inColombia, South America, and a year in Angleton, Texas, they finally put down roots in Port Lavaca, Texas. During their 63-year marriage, they raised five children: Linda, John, Michael, Lisa, and Rusty.
Her greatest accomplishment was serving as Chief Executive and Financial Officer of a lively household of nine: three boys, two girls, a husband who doubled as a crane operator, congregation elder, shade-tree mechanic, small boatbuilder, and flat-fish (Flounder) fisherman, along with his parents, Grandma Ruth and Grandpa Forrest. She taught her children to work hard, and do well in school.
She was resourceful, stretching every dollar of her husband’s paycheck further than anyone thought possible—until he eventually had to beg for a meager allowance. She got more dresses out of a bolt of cloth, more life out of a pair of jeans, and more meals from the pantry and Grandpa’s garden than seemed possible. To help make ends meet, she worked in a fabric store, cleaned houses (where she learned to pick locks), and—of course—sold Mary Kay, a fitting venture for a woman known for her style and drive.
As their nest began to empty, their home remained full—welcoming missionaries and “adopted” children who became like family. Her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses was the foundation of her life, guiding her love and hospitality.
When her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, she nursed him tirelessly until the end of his life, then spent the next three years recovering her own health from the toll of caregiving.
After spending 60 years in Port Lavaca, she beganf acing her own health issues and moved to New Braunfels to be closer to her children. It was a difficult transition, but she soon made new friends—and was surprised and delighted to reconnect with old ones who had also relocated. to her independent spirit, she continued to live on her own until just a few weeks before her passing.
She was loved for her quick wit, sass, and fashion sense. She mastered technology with confidence, using her PC, Apple devices, and smartwatch like a pro. She loved growing flowers—and whatever unexpected plants volunteered from her compost pile. Over the years, she adored many dogs and cats, especially Baby and Tigger whom she walked through the neighborhood.
As she saw her own life nearing its end, she looked forward with hope to seeing her beloved husband, family, and friends again in a paradise restored on earth, as promised in the Bible.
She is survived by her middle brother, George, her five children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Marie, father Roy, and youngest brother John.
A public memorial will be held to honor her life and faith on October 25, 2025, at 3 PM, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in New Braunfels, Texas, at 1765 Old Marion Rd.
Her children would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the many friends in Port Lavaca and New Braunfels who looked out for their mother over the years. Special thanks also go to the staff at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, and Opus Care Hospice for the compassion and comfort they provided during her final weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to grow some of your own and appreciate them as she would—and keep an eye on that compost pile for anything… interesting.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!