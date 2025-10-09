Lucia Cortinas Carrion
October 09, 2025
Lucia Cortinas Carrion
Lucia Cortinas Carrion, beloved mother ,grandmother, sister and friend; she was the child o fPedro and Maria H. Cortinas born on November 21, 1934. On September 28, 2025 Lucia peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Lucia was an avid reader of books, magazines and especially her Holy Bible; her life was marked by her faith and unwavering commitment to her family; she was a true prayer warrior devoted to daily praying of the rosary. Lucia often regaled everyone with fun stories and fond memories of having been born and raised at the Norias Division of the King Ranch. Our Dad would jokingly say that she had a "Running W Brand" somewhere on her body.
She is survived by her children, Maria "Susan" Robinson, Max Carrion (Tanya), Pete Carreon (Bertha), Lucia Carrion Barnes (Robert Barnes), and Dianna Kile (Felix Lopez). Lucia was a loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Maria H. Cortinas; husband, Rene Carrion; beloved son, Rene Carrion,Jr.; and brothers, Leonel Cortinas and George Cortinas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 10, 2025 from 5-7pm at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral mass will beheld Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 11:00am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Carreon, Leonel Cortinas, Aidan Barnes, Colton Carrion, Seve Salas, and Richard Ryan Castillo. Honorary pallbearers Cody Carreon, Miguel Mosqueda, Jose Lugo, David Guajardo and Montgomery Rene Carrion.The Family wishes to extend their humble gratitude to Harbor Hospice for their loving, tender care of our beloved mother. They generously provided our family the ability to grant our mother’s wish of remaining in the comfort of her beloved home surrounded by her loving family. A special thanks to her incredible provider, Erika Prince.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church Construction Fund or the Calhoun County Senior Citizen's Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Lucia was an avid reader of books, magazines and especially her Holy Bible; her life was marked by her faith and unwavering commitment to her family; she was a true prayer warrior devoted to daily praying of the rosary. Lucia often regaled everyone with fun stories and fond memories of having been born and raised at the Norias Division of the King Ranch. Our Dad would jokingly say that she had a "Running W Brand" somewhere on her body.
She is survived by her children, Maria "Susan" Robinson, Max Carrion (Tanya), Pete Carreon (Bertha), Lucia Carrion Barnes (Robert Barnes), and Dianna Kile (Felix Lopez). Lucia was a loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Maria H. Cortinas; husband, Rene Carrion; beloved son, Rene Carrion,Jr.; and brothers, Leonel Cortinas and George Cortinas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 10, 2025 from 5-7pm at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral mass will beheld Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 11:00am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Carreon, Leonel Cortinas, Aidan Barnes, Colton Carrion, Seve Salas, and Richard Ryan Castillo. Honorary pallbearers Cody Carreon, Miguel Mosqueda, Jose Lugo, David Guajardo and Montgomery Rene Carrion.The Family wishes to extend their humble gratitude to Harbor Hospice for their loving, tender care of our beloved mother. They generously provided our family the ability to grant our mother’s wish of remaining in the comfort of her beloved home surrounded by her loving family. A special thanks to her incredible provider, Erika Prince.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church Construction Fund or the Calhoun County Senior Citizen's Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!