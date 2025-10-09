Michael Wesley Hermes
Michael Wesley Hermes
Michael Wesley “Wes”Hermes passed away into the arms of Christ our Savior on September 28, 2025.
Wes was born to Michael Hermes and Lynne “Sissy” Durham on October 7, 1983. Wes is survived by his son, Logan Hermes; his parents Sissy and John Durham; Michael and Jane Hermes; as well as brothers, Heath Hermes and Joseph (Kim) Tschatschula, nieces and nephews MaKenzie, Cooper, Amber and Fletcher. In addition to his parents and brothers, Wes was from a large family including many aunts and uncles: Cindy (Victor) Mozisek; Keith (Janna) Hermes; Kevin (Mischelle) Hermes; Richard (Jayme) Hermes, as well as Carla (Patrick) Kurtz; Sonny (Carmen) Oelschlegel. He is also survived by numerous bonus aunts, uncles and cousins from theHermes, Durham and Tschatschula families. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Leila and Hubert Hermes; Patsy and Earl Oelschlegel; as well as his Uncle Bert Hermes.
With such a large, combined family, Wes grew up with many cousins. The Oelschlegel cousins lived in close proximity to each other and felt they were more brothers and sisters than cousins. Childhood and adult memories with Wes, Heath, Chris Oelschlegel, Candice Oelschlegel, Courtney Romo, Kimberly Kurtz Davis and Kelly Kurtz Majewski will be carried in their hearts forever. Likewise, the Hermes cousins all enjoyed family celebrations including deer hunting at the deer lease as well as making sausage atMike Hermes’ home. It wasHermes family traditions that bonded those cousins together.
Wes loved Logan with all of his heart. Wes was proud of the young man Logan has become. Wes had dreams of seeing Logan grow up, graduate and do great things with his life. Logan will now have Wes watch over him from above cheering him on from heaven.
Wes was an avid sportsman, loved to fly helicopters and loved to hunt with his family and friends. He had life-long friends that were constant in his life showing love and support until the very end. They were loyal loving guys, and the families appreciate their support and kindness to Wes.
Wes fought this disease with every fiber of his body. He lived life faithfully and fully. He fought the good fight, finished his course and kept the faith. 2Timothy 4:7. He now wears his "crown of righteousness" in heaven orin Wes' case--a well-worn ball cap and a pair of aviators.
The family extends their thanks to the loving care Wes received at Hospice of South Texas, as well as the medical team at Methodist Hospital in Houston.
Visitation will begin onSunday, October 5, 2025, from 5:00PM – 7:00 PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Funeral Services will beheld on Monday, October 6,2025, at 10:00AM at GraceFuneral Chapel. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery, Port Lavaca.
Honoring Wes as pallbearers will be, Adam Machicek, Chris Rogers, Robert Neil, Stevie Davis, Neal Majewski, and P.J. Wehmeyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wes ’name to Hospice ofSouth Texas
Thoughts and memoriesmay be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements andservices under the personalcare of Grace FuneralChapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
