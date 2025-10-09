Vaughn Roy Lambden
October 09, 2025
Vaughn Roy Lambden
Vaughn Roy Lambden, age 84 passed away on Thursday, October 2, 2025. He was born May 18, 1941 in Blue Ridge, Texas to the late Luther and LoisNicholson Lambden. He moved to Point Comfort in1949. He graduated fromCalhoun High School, where he played football. He was first lifeguard at Point Comfort SwimmingPool, where he and his wife,Pam met. They were married 61.5 years. He joined the USAF in 1959 and served close to 9 years. He was a Staff Sergeant. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran.He worked as a machinist for Alcoa for 37 years and was the co-owner of BHBMachine Shop for 7 years.He started Troop 109 for the Boy Scouts in 1977. He was a silver Beaver in 2006 and served as committee member until 2010. His hobbies included fishing and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Harberson Lambden; his sons, Stephen Vaughn Lambden (Lora) of Point Comfort and Michael Patrick Lambden of Laurel, Mississippi; grandson,Dustin Roy Lambden of Edna; and brother, Lynn Doyle Lambden (Mary).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther andLois Lambden; granddaughter, Linnea Marie Lambden; and sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Highberg (Charles).
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025from 5-7pm at RichardsonColonial Funeral Home.Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10am at RichardsonColonial Funeral Home, with burial following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Lambden, Thomas Atzenhofer, Matthew Atzenhofer, Kirk King, David Keilly and BrandonMason. Honorary pallbearers are Ron Flournoy, Ronnie Williams, Ron Crain, Franklin Machicek, Jay Cuellar, Chris Cuellar and Dr. William Crowley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the HarborHospice Foundation or to the Point Comfort Methodist Church.
Thoughts and memoriesmay be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!