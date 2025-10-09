Walter (Keepaw) Weber
October 09, 2025
Walter (Keepaw) Weber passed away on Sunday, September 28, 2025.
Visitation will begin onSaturday, October 11, 2025, from 1:00PM – 2:00PM withf uneral services to follow at 2:00PM at First Presbyterian Church in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace FuneralChapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
