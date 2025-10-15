Oscar Morales
October 15, 2025
Oscar Morales was born on April 2, 1956, in Lockhart, Texas, to the late Raul Morales and Janie Gonzalez. He passed away on September 28, 2025, in Port Lavaca, Texas.
He is survived by his daughter, April Morales of Aransas Pass; his sons, Abraham Morales of Aransas Pass, Raul Morales of Pflugerville, and Michael Morales of Port Lavaca. He is also survived by his sisters, Katie Morales and Rita Morales Calderon, and his brothers, Joey Morales Carrera and Julian Morales Carrera. Oscar leaves behind three grandchildren and one great–grandchild who will cherish his memory.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Eddie Morales.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a chapel service beginning at 10:00 a.m., at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Texas. Burial will follow at Morales Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Morales, Elijah Morales, Chris Navarro, Chris Morales, Julian Morales, and Abraham Morales.
