Janice Irene Watkins (Gray)
October 15, 2025
Janice Irene Watkins (Gray)
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and FriendJanuary 9, 1939 – September 14, 2025
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Janice Irene Watkins, who departed this life peacefully at the age of 86 after a courageous journey with dementia.Born January 9, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, she moved to Seadrift, Texas as a young girl, where she grew up and graduated from Calhoun High School, Class of 1957. Janice married Thomas (Tommy) Watkins in 1957 and made her home in Rockport, Texas in 1970.
Janice lived a life filled with love, resilience, and quiet strength. She was the devoted mother of four children–three daughters and one son–who were the center of her world. Her unwavering support, warm smile, and gentle spirit created a home filled with love, laughter, and lasting memories.
Throughout her life, Janice touched the hearts of many with her kindness and generosity. She had a gift for making people feel seen and loved. Whether through a warm meal, delivering homemade pies to local business or a thoughtful word.. or two...or three...while working at Walmart, HEB or Rockport ISD, or simply her radiant presence while attending events for Lions Club and Habitat for Humanity, she made those around her feel at home.
As dementia gradually took her memories, it never diminished the love she gave or the grace with which she lived. Her courage and dignity during this time were an inspiration to all who knew her.Janice is survived by her loving children, Juaniece Miller (Steve); Mark Watkins (Ginger); Venus Forbes (Bobby); Causha Tidwell (Bobby).
Janice leaves behind 15 grandchildren – Kody Watkins, Stephen Miller, Kevin Tidwell, Ryan Watkins, Colton Miller, Colton Valenzuela, Keith Tidwell, Taylor (Womack) Grimes, Kendall Womack, Hannah Rudellat, Summer Watkins, Sterling Rudellat, Sailor Watkins, Jacquelyn Watkins and Jocelyn Watkins.
Janice's cherished 21 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Janice is also survived by her Brother Neal Gray Jr. and wife Karen, and Sister, Barbara Ann Reese and husband Kenneth, with a host of extended family and friends who will miss her deeply.She was preceded in death by her Husband Tommy L. Watkins, Parents Neal Sr. and Verna Gray.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor her life and legacy.
Though she is no longer with us in body, her love lives on in each of us. We will carry her memory in our hearts always.
"Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day."
