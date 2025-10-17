Community mourns loss of 19-year-old EMT and firefighter, Daniel Cuellar
Family, friends, and fellow first responders are mourning the loss of Daniel James Cuellar, a 19-year-old emergency medical technician and trained firefighter whose dedication to service touched two counties and countless lives.
A celebration of life for Daniel will be held Sunday, October 19, at 4 p.m. at the Bauer Community Center.
A Life of Service from a Young Age
Daniel was the beloved son of Jacob and Sabrina Cuellar, and grandson of Jay and Sheryl Cuellar, Mary and Jim Weed, and Benjamin and Sylvia Morin. He was the big brother to Jonathan and Gabriel Cuellar, and a nephew and cousin to what family members fondly describe as “a tribe of people who loved him dearly.”A third-generation first responder, Daniel followed in his family’s proud legacy of public service. He was a trained EMT and firefighter, serving with both Calhoun County EMS and El Campo EMS. He had also previously worked for the Victoria Fire Department and was studying to become a paramedic, continuing his passion for helping others.
Tragic Accident Near Point Comfort
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash that claimed Daniel’s life occurred at approximately 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the intersection of SH 35 and FM 2143.
DPS reported that Daniel was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado westbound on FM 2143 near Point Comfort when his vehicle veered onto the right shoulder, lost control, and entered a bar ditch before striking a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted from the scene for medical treatment.
During the flight, the helicopter diverted to OakBend Medical Center in Wharton due to medical complications. Daniel was pronounced deceased at 9:35 a.m. by emergency room doctors. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A Community in Mourning
The news of Daniel’s passing spread quickly through the emergency services community. El Campo EMS shared a statement expressing deep sorrow at the loss of a teammate eager to serve:
“Though Daniel was new to our EMS service, he was eager to make a difference and serve the residents of our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”
Austin County EMS also honored Daniel’s service, calling him a “bright, ambitious, and dedicated young professional who embodied the very best of what it means to serve in EMS.”
“His passion for helping others and his commitment to making a difference left a lasting impression on those who had the privilege of working beside him,” the department said. “May his legacy of compassion and service never be forgotten.”
A Legacy of Courage and Compassion
For those who knew him, Daniel’s short life was defined by courage, kindness, and a deep commitment to serving others. As his loved ones prepare to honor his memory, they are comforted in knowing that his impact will continue through the lives he touched and the community he helped protect.
A scholarship has been set up in Daniel’s name. Donations may be made at First National Bank in Port Lavaca: Daniel Cuellar Memorial Fund, P.O. Drawer 7, Port Lavaca, TX 77979, www.fnbportlavaca.com.
