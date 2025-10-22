Terry G. Bull
Terry G. Bull, 74, of Port Lavaca passed away October 15, 2025. He was born July 30, 1951 in Kilgore, Texas to Billy and Wanda Hargis Bull. Terry worked as a project manager in maintenance and construction. He was very active in the community having served as past president of the chamber of commerce, was in the masonic lodge, united way, rotary club, and was voted Man of the Year.He is survived by his wife Nancy D. Bull; daughter, Jennifer Bull; sons, Terry "Brad" Bull, Brent Bull and Thomas Bull; brother, James A. Bull (Deborah); and grandchildren, Bailey, Alexis and Drake Bull, Laila Bull, Jack and Mason Bull.He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchild, Billy Bull.Visitation will be held Sunday, October 19, 2025 from 5–7 p.m. at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, October 20, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Port Lavaca Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Thomas Bull, Brad Bull, Brent Bull, Jimmy Dio, Mike Logsdon and Tad Dio. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Bull and Austin Dio.Memorial donations may be made to Calhoun County Humane Society or First United Methodist Church.Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
