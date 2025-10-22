POC Improvement District Issues boil water notice
The Port O’Connor Improvement District has issued a boil-water notice to customers in the area Oct. 22.
According to a notice published by the district, a fiber contractor working for Frontier accidentally damaged a main water line on Monroe Street between 15th and 16th streets.
“Unfortunately, we are unable to isolate the leak in that area, which means we will need to shut down the entire water system to make the necessary repairs,” the notice read. “As a result, water pressure will drop below the required 30 psi, triggering a boil-water notice in accordance with public health regulations.”
The district warned that residents in the affected area should expect a temporary loss of water service. Residents should also boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and washing dishes for one minute before use or use bottled water, if boiling is not possible.
“We will notify you once service is restored and the boil-water notice has been lifted,” the notice read. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue as quickly and safely as possible.”
