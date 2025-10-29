Joseph Paul "Pat" Petrisky
October 29, 2025
Joseph Paul "Pat" Petrisky
Joseph Paul "Pat" Petrisky, 74, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on October 22, 2025.
Pat was born in Alvin, Texas, on September 4, 1951, to Joseph and Hester Petrisky. From an early age, he showed a love of adventure, learning, and leadership. As a young man, Pat was active in the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, a reflection of his integrity, determination, and spirit of service.
A proud graduate of Calhoun High School, Class of 1970, Pat continued his education at Sam Houston State University, earning his Bachelor's of Arts in Education. He went on to share his passion for craftsmanship and teaching as a shop instructor at both Fannin Junior High in Seadrift and Calhoun High School. Pat earned his Associate of Applied Sciences in 1995 from Victoria College. He was asked and did teach night school at Victoria College while receiving his Associate's degree.
In 1978, Pat began a long and rewarding career at Union Carbide (later Dow Chemical), where he worked for 30 years before retiring in 2008. His colleagues remember him as a thoughtful problem–solver, a dependable teammate, and a man who never shied away from a challenge.
But Pat's story was much more than work. He was a true outdoorsman and competitor, devoting decades to his love of paddling in "The World's Toughest Canoe Race" â€” the Texas Water Safari. Over the course of 24 races, Pat earned two victories, seven second–place finishes, and four third–place finishes. He was also part of the Masters Team that still holds the record time of 36 hours and 6 minutes â€” a testament to his endurance, grit, and unwavering willpower.
Beyond the river, Pat's adventurous spirit took to the skies. A licensed pilot, he loved to fly his Super Cub (N296T), Aeronca Chief, and Cessna 140, finding peace and freedom among the clouds.
Pat was a man of faith, family, and fearless living. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hester Petrisky, and his brother Billy Joe "Pete" Petrisky. He is survived by his children Patrick (Emily) and Stephanie King (Grant); their mother Diane Phillips–Petrisky–Smetters; his brothers Mike (Lisa) and Robert (Irene); and his beloved grandchildren Brice, Ella, and Claire Petrisky, and Braylee and Grayson King â€” all of whom brought him endless pride and joy.
Those who knew Pat will remember his quick wit, steady hands, and the way he faced life's challenges head–on â€” with both humility and faith. He was a thrill seeker, a teacher, a craftsman, and a believer in salvation through Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. on October 30, 2025, at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on October 31, 2025, at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach in Victoria, Texas, supporting the construction of Hope Ranch, an inpatient addiction recovery center.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!