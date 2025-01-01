Sandcrabs rally past Ricebirds, 35–31, to secure playoff spot

by Bill Harvey ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2025
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

Photo by Daniel Varela Calhoun’s No. 6 fights off an El Campo defender during Friday night’s matchup against the Ricebirds. The Sandcrabs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to claim a 35-31 victory, securing a playoff berth and building momentum heading into next week’s home game against Bay City.


Fall Sports 2025
Best in Calhoun County 2025