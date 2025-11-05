Jon Eric House
Jon Eric House, 71, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away on October 23, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, love, and a lifetime of stories that may or may not have grown a little taller over the years.Jon was born on September 15, 1954, in Rantoul, Illinois, to Wiley and Helen (Rhodes) House. He grew up in Oklahoma City, where he graduated from U.S. Grant High School, developing his trademark sense of humor and lifelong love of sports. He went on to attend McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, where he played basketball and discovered his passion for teaching and coaching."Coach House," as so many came to know him, spent his career shaping young minds and athletes across Texas. His coaching stops included San Saba, South San West Campus, Needville, Lamar Consolidated, Midland Lee, Port Isabel, Rockport, and Port Lavaca Calhoun High Schools. His commanding voice, tough love, and infectious humor left a lasting impression on countless studentsâ€”and probably a few referees, too.Jon was fond of saying he was "born ready," and anyone who met him could confirm that was true. He had a greatâ€”if sometimes inappropriateâ€”sense of humor, loved John Wayne, and never missed a chance to cheer on his beloved OU Sooners. His Methodist faith "sealed the deal" with his wife, Sheryl, with whom he shared 20 wonderful years filled with laughter, love, and the occasional friendly debate over who was right (he usually thought it was him).Jon is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl House; his sons, Robert and wife Chelsea House, and their children Waylon and Hollyn of Midland, Texas; and Jon–Aaron and wife Magen House, and their daughter Madison of Midland, Texas. He is also survived by Sheryl's family, who became his own: Natalie and husband Richie David, with their sons Asher and Logan of Austin, Texas; and Brad and wife Amanda Berger, with their children Zane, Ian, and Lucinda, of Shoreline, Washington.Jon is also survived by his brothers Charles and wife Michele House of Star Tannery, Virginia; Scott and wife Patti House of Bluemont, Virginia; and Robert and wife Michelle House of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina; along with a host of nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Helen House, and his half–sister, Barbara McLean.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Kingsland Community Church, with a reception to follow. In true Jon fashion, laughter and storytelling are encouraged.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kingsland Community Church or the American Cancer Society, in honor of Jon's courageous battle with cancer and his determination to face every challenge with strength, humor, and faith.As John Wayne himself might say, "Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway." Jon lived that wayâ€”fearless, funny, and full of heartâ€”right up to the end.
