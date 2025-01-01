Seadrift finishes construction on new bayfront playground

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2025
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Sitting on the edge of the bayfront, the new Seadrift playground boasts a variety of new equipment and attractions for children Oct. 30.


Grace Funeral Home
Fall Sports 2025