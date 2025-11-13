Rebecca Ann Rivera
Rebecca Ann Rivera, 55 of Port Lavaca, Texas went to her heavenly home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 28, 2025. She was born on February 24, 1970, in Port Lavaca to Eloy and Guadalupe O. Rivera.
Rebecca graduated from Texas Careers Class in San Antonio in 2009. She was an LVN for 16 years.
Rebecca was a woman of many passions and talents. She loved fishing with family and friends. She crocheted and crafted gifts, decorations, and memories. She had a talent for making tamales up to 30 dozen in a day, and tortillas for anybody that cared to enjoy them. Rebecca was a woman with a heart of gold that lived and breathed her teachings as a nurse. She loved, and cared, for everybody she met — free of judgement. Her family were her pride and joys. She was always the encourager, listener, protector, and keeper of secrets when needed. Her smile, and laughter, had a way of lighting up the room — especially when surrounded by love and music by Ram Herrera or Bon Jovi.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Eloy and Guadalupe O. Rivera of Port Lavaca; daughter, Emalee Simerly of Port Lavaca; brothers, Marty Rivera (Wendy) of Woodlawn, VA., and Johnny Rivera (Cynthia) of Olivia; sister, Annette Cortez of New Braunfels.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Erlinda (Linda) Rivera and brother Leonard Rivera.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 1:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery, 500 Martin Luther King Dr.,
Port Lavaca.
In Lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to the Rivera Family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361–552–1705.
