Jarius Stewart has a game for the books

by DD Turner ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2025
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds’ quarterback, and former Calhoun High School Sandrabs player, Jarius Stewart turns the corner to head up field during the team’s 59-35 win in the in-state Chile Bowl rivalry game over Western New Mexico University. Stewart set a Lone Star Conference record with 382 rushing yards and five touchdowns. His performance helped to propel the Greyhounds to a NCAA Division II record for team rushing at 722 yards, breaking a record that was set in 1971.


Fall Sports 2025
Port Lavaca Auto Group
Women in Business