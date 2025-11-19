Boyd Cecil Blake
Boyd Cecil Blake, 92, of Port Lavaca, passed away on November 8, 2025. He was born on August 11, 1933, in Port Lavaca, Texas, to the late Cecil Eugene and Mary Ruth Selby Blake. Mr. Blake honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a proud member of VFW Post 4403. He was employed with Union Carbide for 36 years, where he worked as a welder before retiring. Following his retirement, Mr. Blake devoted 24 years of volunteer service to Memorial Medical Center. He was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca. In his leisure time, Mr. Blake enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was well known for his love of westerns—unless the Houston Astros were playing. He was also a proud Calhoun Sandcrab football season ticket holder for more than 40 years. Mr. Blake was locally famous for his homemade hot sauce, “Fire in the Hole. ”He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janice Blake; sons, James “Tracy” Blake and wife, Lindsey, and Bradley C. Blake and wife, Kendra; brother, William “Bill” Blake; grandchildren, Carter, Emersyn, Lyncoln, Brooklynn, Destiny, andJayden; and great-grandchildren, Kaysyn and Marcelo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marynelle Bruce. A celebration of Mr. Blake’s life will be held onSaturday, November 29,2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at VFW Post 4403, 16 Konrad Road, Port Lavaca, Texas. Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family atwww.richardsoncolonial.com.
