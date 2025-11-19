Marsha Neil Ford
November 19, 2025
Marsha Neil Ford 09/01/1943 - 11/06/2025. Marsha Ford 82 of Port Lavaca, Tx passed away onNovember 6, 2025. Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 22, 2025, at noon at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Port Lavaca Tx. For a full obituary, please visit Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service's website.
