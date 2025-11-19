Brian R. Hall
November 19, 2025
Brian R. Hall
Brian R. Hall,
Born; May 2, 1964
Place; Welch, West Virginia
Parents; Woodrow and Mary Beth Hall (Henson)
Date of Death; November 8, 2025
Born; May 2, 1964
Place; Welch, West Virginia
Parents; Woodrow and Mary Beth Hall (Henson)
Date of Death; November 8, 2025
Brian Hall formerly of Point Comfort, Tx passed away at the home of his son Dustin (Topeka, Kansas)after a battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be scheduled by the family at a later date. Brian was born on May 2, 1964 to Woodrow and Mary Beth Hall.
Brian served in the U.S. Army for a short period of time. Brian was an avid Harley enthusiast and rode his motorcycle almost everyday. More than anything he loved working on his Harley and telling his daughter that “he loved her more than shinny motorcycle parts”. He was a caring person and gave a helping hand wherever he could.
Brian is preceded in death by his mother Marybeth Johnston and niece Kerrybeth Hall.
He is survived by his 3 brothers Gerri Hall (Shannon), Garri Hall (Tammy), and Roger LeeHenson II; son Dustin Hall (spouse), daughters Sarabeth Robinson (Mikey), Nellie Hall; 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Wilson Funeral Home, 607 Main St., Wellsville, Ks 66092
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!