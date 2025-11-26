Bartolo Franco
November 26, 2025
Bartolo Franco
Bartolo Franco, 75, of Houston, TX passed away on October 10, 2025. He was born on December 9, 1949 in Port Lavaca, TX. He is survived by his daughter Roxy (Ramon) Rodrdiguez, Brother Jose (Becky) Franco, grandchildren Brianna Avalos, Sierra Jimenez, Jaeden Franco, seven great–grandchildren, nieces, great–nieces and great–nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Antonia Franco and father, Rogelio Franco. A private service and military burial have already been held. Bartolo's final resting place is at the national Cemetery in Houston, TX.
