Vicki Whitaker
November 26, 2025
Vicki Whitaker
Vicki Lynn Whitaker, 73, of Port Lavaca passed away on Monday, Nov 17, 2025. She was born on Nov 30, 1951, in El Paso, Texas, to the late Donald Ray and Peggy Joyce Morris and married the love of her life, Terry Max Whitaker on Dec 26, 1970.
She is survived by her sons Mark Whitaker (Keith) of Kyle and Joshua Whitaker (Yvette) of Port Lavaca and daughters Jenny Whitaker of Victoria and Amber Molina (Miguel) of Port Lavaca; grandchildren Johnathon Westphall (Danielle), Hailey Whitaker, Michael Westphall (Adia), Brenden Westphall (Lori), Logan Whitaker (Isabel), Autumn Westphall (Joseph), and Joshua Lyles; great grandchildren Marissa Molina, Lilyana Westphall, Morland Molina, Carter Whitaker, and Olivia Diaz. She is also survived by her brothers, Theodore Morris of Port Lavaca and Richard Morris of Corpus Christi.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Michael Morris, and sister Lou Ann Morris.
A service will be held on Thursday, Dec 4th at 10:00AM at First Baptist Church, Port Lavaca with Pastor Aaron Corporan officiating. The interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens in Port Lavaca. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Tracy, Neal Gray, Karen Gray, Twinkle Johnson, Glenda Whatley, and Brownson "Gordon" Jecker.
After completing a degree in Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) at Del Mar College, she returned to Calhoun County with her husband to further his career in construction. She then worked for Jecker Floor and Glass for over 10 years as a Sales Associate/Bookkeeper and performed any odd task that Gordon Jecker requested. Along with her career, she was also alongside her husband running a ranch which included cattle, rice, corn, hay, and catfish. In 1996, she established Financial and Tax Service as a sole proprietor, and the business grew and flourished under her management each subsequent year. She was even gently coaching her employees (stated sarcastically) and continuing to manage the business all the way from MD Anderson Hospital.
Vicki had many accomplishments in life. She was the Drill Team Captain in high school. She loved her classmates from CHS of 1970 and organized multiple class reunions throughout the years. She was involved with many school programs for her children and grandchildren such as Choir, Sandettes, Football, Cheerleading, and 4–H. She competed in bowling with her mother, Peggy Morris, for many years. In her life, she held several distinguished roles such as Treasurer of The Humane Society, Treasurer of First Baptist Church of Seadrift, and a Member of the Friends of Calhoun County Museum. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca and later at Seadrift. She believed in helping people in life, including by donating her time at United Way and later assisting in founding Hospice of Calhoun County.
But Vicki's greatest accomplishment was her family. She was forever giving in every way, either through hosting holiday banquets for extended family, or through the daily affection of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed gatherings, including watching football games. And you could often hear her screaming at the TV to encourage the Cowboys. Vicki will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to be made to the First Baptist Church of Seadrift, South Texas Children's Home of Pettus, Texas, or MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361–552–1705.
A healthy Calhoun County requires great community news.
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!
Please support The Port Lavaca Wave by subscribing today!