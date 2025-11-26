Fishermen face low demand during first month of oyster season

by CJ Vetter ©The Port Lavaca Wave 2025
This content is for subscribers only. Log in or sign up for a free trial below.

PHOTO BY CJ VETTER Oyster and shrimp boats float in the harbor of Port Lavaca, Nov. 26. Those vessels harvesting oysters, according to Texas AgriLife Extension Coastal and Marine Resources Agent RJ Shelly, have ventured out less this year due to low oyster demand.


Fall Sports 2025
Chamber of Commerce Award Winners