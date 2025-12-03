Katheryn Elaine "Kathy" Konrad
Katheryn Elaine "Kathy" Konrad
Katheryn Elaine "Kathy" Konrad, 74, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2025, in Alvin, Texas. Born on June 14, 1951, in Kilgore, Texas, Kathy lived a life marked by love, kindness, and unwavering devotion to her family.
Kathy was the daughter of Ellen Marie Hauff Gasaway of Victoria and the late Manuel Davis Gasaway. She grew up surrounded by the warmth of a close–knit family and carried those values with her throughout her life. On June 13, 1970, she married the love of her life, Don Wayne Konrad. Their union was one of deep affection and partnership until Don's passing in 2013.
A devoted mother and grandmother, Kathy is survived by her son Jason Wayne Konrad and his wife Jill of Port Lavaca; her daughter Julie Gail Sheridan and her husband Jason of Manvel; and her cherished grandchildren: Dylan Wayne Konrad and his fiancé Jordan of Bryan, Evan Thomas Wilson Konrad and Rylee Kristen Konrad of Port Lavaca, and Waylon Michael Quade Sheridan of Manvel. Her grandchildren were the light of her lifeâ€”being "Memaw" brought her immeasurable joy.
She is also survived by her mother Ellen Marie Hauff Gasaway; her brother Ricky Gasaway and his wife Griselda of Victoria. Kathy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Don Wayne Konrad; her father Manuel Davis Gasaway; and siblings Linda Brown and Michael Gasaway.
Kathy will be remembered as a kind and compassionate listener whose radiant smile could brighten any room. Her generous spirit touched many livesâ€”she was always ready to lend a helping hand or offer a comforting word. Her love for family was boundless, evident in every moment she spent with them.
May the memory of Katheryn Elaine "Kathy" Konrad bring comfort to all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on December 3, 2025, from 5–7pm at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on December 4, 2025 at 1pm at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home with interment to follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Cory Brown, Chris Brown, Shaun Bryan, Clayton Bryan, Bert Hall, Alan Kuntschik, Matthew Schneider and Marshall Smith. Honorary pallbearers are: Dylan Konrad, Evan Konrad, Waylon Sheridan, Colby Evans, Brent Marek, Joe Sabino, Wesley Kuntschik, Colby Hall and Ryan Hall.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
