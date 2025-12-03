Morris Ray Passmore
December 03, 2025
Morris Ray Passmore
Morris Ray Passmore, 70, of Port Lavaca, passed away peacefully at home on November 22, 2025. He was born on February 2, 1955 in Rockport, TX to Ray and Nana Lee Passmore, who welcomed him into a life rooted in hard work, strong values, and deep love.
Morris married Bernadette Berkovsky, on July 3, 2002. Together they built a home filled with loyalty, laughter, and unwavering devotion. He retired from Calhoun County Precinct 2 in 2020.
An avid outdoorsman, Morris found his greatest peace in nature. He loved fishing and hunting, and as a young man even built his own shrimp boatâ€”shrimping not just as a pastime but as a passion. Gifted with the hands and mind of a true craftsman, he was a man of many trades. If Morris couldn't fix something, it simply wasn't broken. He also took tremendous pride in his yearly vegetable garden, tending it with the same patience and care he showed his family.
Though a man of few words, Morris spoke loudly through his actions. He was a provider, a protector, and a man with a big heart. His strong values guided his life, and his love for his family was the center of everything he did.
Morris is survived by his wife, Bernadette, mother–in–law, Evelyn Berkovsky, and his children: Amanda Hall, Jason Passmore (Misty), John Passmore, Ryan Boedeker, Nick Boedeker (Jennifer), and Candice Boedeker. He leaves behind grandchildren Colt, Cory, Caytln, Carson, Brynn, Beckett, Ty, McKenna, Seth, and Sage, and two great–grandchildren who brought him endless joy. He is also survived by his sisters Carla Ferritta (Bill), Sherry King (Grady), and Debbie Whitis (Harold).
He was preceded in death by his parents; Brenda Passmore; his brother Doyle Passmore; granddaughter Berkley Passmore; son–in–law David Hall; father–in–law, Laddie Berkovsky, and nephew, Jody King.
A private family service will be held. The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of South Texas for the compassionate care they provided.
Morris will be remembered for his steady hands, strong spirit, and the quiet, unwavering love he gave to all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas.
