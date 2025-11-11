TOMBSTONE TUESDAY: Fernley Hilmer Damstrom
TOMBSTONE TUESDAY (VETERAN’S DAY) Fernley Hilmer Damstrom (1923 – 1945)
Fernley H. Damstrom was born on August 19, 1923 to parents Conrad J. and Olga (Swenson) Damstrom. All four of his grandparents had emigrated from Sweden in the latter half of the 19th century. Fernley grew up on his family’s farm in Olivia, Texas with his younger brother Emory. As a teen, Fernley was very active in 4-H, an organization that fostered leadership, agricultural skills, and civic responsibility in rural youth during the Great Depression. In 1938, he was one of three boys in Calhoun County that was selected to exhibit 20 bales of cotton each at the State Fair in Dallas in the 4-H Boy’s Division. In the summer of 1939, he attended both the District 4-H Club Encampment at Camp Hulen in Palacios and the annual Wildlife Camp in Rockport where boys from all over Texas came to learn about wildlife conservation — an early sign of his curiosity, discipline, and leadership. Fernley majored in engineering at Victoria Jr. College before enlisting in the United States Air Force as an aviation cadet in 1942. He trained as part of the class of 43-G, completing Preflight School at San Antonio, Texas; Primary Training at Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Basic Training at Coffeyville, Kansas; and Advanced Training at Eagle Pass, Texas. He was later stationed at Thomasville, Georgia for P-39 Training before going overseas.
In December 1943, 2nd Lt. Damstrom was assigned to the 7th Fighter Squadron, known as the Screamin’ Demons, of the 49th Fighter Group, stationed at Gusap, New Guinea. The 49th was one of the first U.S. Army Air Force groups deployed to the Southwest Pacific after Pearl Harbor, flying missions in some of the most challenging tropical conditions of the war. Their role was to support General Douglas MacArthur’s campaign to push Japanese forces northward from New Guinea toward the Philippines.
While stationed in New Guinea at Gusap, Hollandia, and Biak, Lt. Damstrom flew at least 98 combat missions and 243 combat hours in the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, a rugged fighter that served as the backbone of early Pacific air combat. Later, while flying the faster and more advanced Lockheed P-38 Lightning, he participated in the liberation of the Philippines, flying at least 99 additional combat missions and 311 combat hours from Tacloban, Mindoro, and Lingayen airfields.
In 1944, Lt. Damstrom was decorated with the United State’s Air Force Air Medal with one Bronze and one Silver Oak-leaf Cluster. He was cited for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flights in the Southwest Pacific area from December 12, 1943 to March 22, 1944. His commanding officer’s letter to his parents commended his courage and the vital role of pilots like him in turning the tide of the Pacific war: “Your son took part in sustained operational flight missions during which hostile contact was probable and expected… I am genuinely proud to have men such as your son in my command.”
Flying the P-38, 1st Lt. Damstrom achieved eight confirmed aerial victories, making him an official fighter ace—a distinction earned by pilots who shot down five or more enemy aircraft. He was the leading ace in the 49th Fighter Group during the liberation of the Philippines.
He was appointed Operations Officer of the 7th Fighter Squadron on January 15, 1945, and promoted to Captain three days later. He chose to extend his time overseas, beyond the typical rotation home, reflecting both his experience and his value to the squadron’s success.
On April 11, 1945, two months after he could have returned home, Captain Damstrom was killed in a tragic crash while taking off from the recently liberated Laoag Airstrip in Luzon, Philippines. While gaining flying speed one engine of his P-38 cut out, and the brakes failed to stop the plane before it crashed into a ditch. He was killed instantly.
Captain Damstrom was first buried in the Philippines, with a memorial service held in Olivia on July 17, 1945. In 1948, his remains were brought home and interred with full military honors at the Olivia Cemetery on Sunday, August 15, with Legion Post 125 of Calhoun County and the Legion Auxiliary conducting the rites. Six of his cousins served as pallbearers: Glenn Anderson, Richard Swenson, Vernon Damstrom, Ralph Swenson, Phillip Wilson, and Wayne Hodges.
For his valor, Captain Damstrom was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart—among the nation’s highest honors for heroism and sacrifice in combat.
Captain Fernley H. Damstrom’s life embodies the courage, patriotism, and quiet determination of America’s World War II generation. From the cotton fields of Calhoun County to the skies over the Pacific, his story remains a lasting testament to service and sacrifice.
narrative written by Emory Damstrom May 1998
Swenson Swedish Immigration Research Center
