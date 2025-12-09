TOMBSTONE TUESDAY: James D. O’Neil (1873-1951)
James Demonet O’Neil, known by everyone as “Mr. Jim,” was born in Port Lavaca on September 14, 1873, in the same house where his father had been born in 1848. His parents were John and Mary Jane Demonet O’Neil and Jim was the oldest of eight children. His grandparents, Tom and Mary Gallagher O’Neil had immigrated from Ireland in the mid 1830’s. Jim’s father, John, served as Calhoun County Sheriff beginning in 1886, when the county seat returned to Port Lavaca after the hurricane that destroyed Indianola. He served until 1889, when he was elected County Judge. His judgeship ended in 1892 under difficult circumstances: John had invested heavily in wheat futures, and when the market turned against him, he used county funds—planning to repay them after selling his assets—to cover his losses. The shortage was discovered before he could replace the money. John sold everything except his home to reimburse the County, then left town and his family in disgrace.
These events affected young Jim deeply. Throughout his life he worked tirelessly to restore the family’s reputation and the pride his father had damaged. In a family history written by his daughter Wanda, she described her father Jim as “moody”, but when he tried, he had “a sparkling personality and a keen wit.” She added that “he could plumb the very depths of depression when something worried him.”
Jim attended Draughn’s Business College in San Antonio and on August 3, 1902 married Jessie Thorne at the Methodist Church in Port Lavaca. Jessie had been born in Buda, Texas, and moved with her family to Port Lavaca in 1896 at age 14. She attended high school but did not graduate; in her senior year the county ran out of funds, and the Thornes could not afford the tuition required. Her classmate and friend, Jim’s younger brother Gerald, also left school for the same reason.
Tragedy struck early in Jim and Jessie’s marriage. In June 1903, Jessie gave birth to twins. Their son was stillborn, and their daughter, a beautiful baby named Demona, died of pneumonia the following winter at only eight months old. Four more children followed: Wanda Anita (1905), Noble Thorne (1907), James Abbott (1911), and Mona Maurine (1917).
Around 1909, Jim purchased a car—something few people owned at the time. His red, two-seater Buick had exterior gears, a crank, large brass headlights, and a horn operated by squeezing a bulb. Locals called it the "REDBUG." Jessie became one of the first women in Port Lavaca to drive, a behavior considered bold and “unwomanly” at the time. Both she and Jim wore long dusters as driving coats; he sported a cap with a visor, and she wore a bright green motoring veil.
Following in the footsteps of his father and uncle Edward Edgar (who had married his Aunt Anne Belle O’Neil), Jim was elected Calhoun County Sheriff in 1910. At that time the Sheriff also served as Tax Collector, a position that paid well based on a percentage of collections.
Around 1911, Jim experienced another event that left a lasting emotional mark on his life. While the road to Victoria was under construction, a member of the road gang—Charley—raped a young grocery clerk. After Jim and his deputy, Bart Blardone, arrested him, a lynch mob quickly formed. The jail stood just a block from the O’Neil home, and Jim gave the jail keys to Jessie for safekeeping while he confronted the mob. She placed the keys in the small firebox over the oven and built up the fire, heating them nearly red-hot. Expanded by the heat, the keys would not have opened the lock until cooled. Reinforcements eventually arrived from Victoria, and the mob dispersed. Charley was later tried, convicted, and sentenced to death by hanging. Jim was responsible for carrying out the sentence. At the execution, Jim, Mr. Bart, and three others each pulled one of five ropes so that no one would know who caused the trap to fall. Jim found the entire experience deeply troubling.
Jim was seriously injured in the line of duty only once. On December 30, 1931, a man stole Ben Wasserman’s car and kidnapped Ben and his daughter as a getaway ploy. The kidnapper released them unharmed between Port Lavaca and Seadrift but was confronted by authorities while attempting to flee across the causeway. A deputy shot and killed him, and in the chaos a bullet grazed Jim’s forehead.
On December 1, 1919, Jim became manager of the First National Bank. In 1923, when the First National Bank and First State Bank consolidated, he resigned and accepted an appointment as county commissioner to complete the unexpired term of R. L. Sims, later winning election to the position for one term. During World War I, cotton prices had soared, and Jim made money from the Half-League Farm he had purchased. Hoping to expand, he went into debt to buy cattle, land near Long Mott, and a large tract at Coloma adjoining Indianola. But on December 19, 1924, a devastating freeze hit the entire Texas coast. Jim lost nearly all of his 1,055 head of cattle. The next morning, he counted only 107 survivors, many of which soon died. He was forced to sell his land to pay for the cattle notes.
Between 1925 and 1930, Jim owned and operated the O’Neil Meat Market and in 1930 he again ran for Sheriff. He was elected and served until 1942. He was a member of the Texas Sheriffs’ Association and during his twenty-two years as sheriff, he established an enviable reputation as a Peace Officer. He was beloved and respected throughout Calhoun County for his honesty and fairness. Jim was never defeated for public office. An insight into his appreciative character is the fact that each time after an election, he would visit each home in the county to thank the people for their support.
After retiring, he worked for a time as a security guard for Central Power and Light in Victoria, but declining health eventually forced him to stop. After battling arteriosclerosis for several years, Jim passed away on November 20, 1951, and was buried in Lynnwood Cemetery on Thanksgiving Day. Jessie lived another 24 years, passing away on August 15, 1975. She is buried next to Jim in the Port Lavaca Cemetery, as it is called today. Sheriff Jim O’Neil was a Texas peace officer in the old tradition and Jessie was his most faithful deputy. May they both rest in peace and remain in the memories of their numerous descendants - many of whom still reside in Calhoun County today.
Compiled by Jody Weaver from family stories written by Wanda O'Neil Tannich
Shifting Sands of Calhoun County
Port Lavaca Sesquicentennial 1840-1990
