Rosa Linda Gonzales
December 10, 2025
Rosa Linda Gonzales, 71, of Port Lavaca passed away December 1, 2025. She was born September 17, 1954 in Houston to Emilio T. Gonzales and Bernarda Morales. After High School Rosa Linda started working at Snuffy’s Burgers and later went to work at the Port Lavaca Wave. She loved her sports and was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. Everyone knew not to call during a Cowboys game because she was NOT going to answer! She was deeply close with her family, who adored her beyond measure, and she cherished a special circle of friends with whom she shared weekly movie outings, meals out together, and many joyful game nights. They will attest to the fact that Rosa Linda was always the first to step up if you needed anything and would give you the shirt off her back. She had a caring, nurturing heart and she loved the time she had with her Tia Carmen taking care of her. Rosa Linda will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
She is survived by her aunt, Matilde Morales Bravo; uncle, Eugenio Morales; uncle, Paul Mendez; and numerous cousins that included “Her Girls”: Cori Perez, Haley Acosta and Karlie Acosta; and her “Little Mila” Perez who had been looking forward to being old enough to enjoy those movie trips Rosa Linda was known for.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving aunt, Carmen Salinas; and her brother from another mother, Eddie Hawthorne.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Robert Gonzalez, Tracy Horejsi, Freddie Morales, Isidoro (Jay) Morales Jr., Jaime Morales,Cesar Perez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Rey Acosta, Christopher Allgeyer, Marco Godoy, Frank Molina, Judy & Stanley Marek, Roosevelt Morales, Reynaldo Reyes, Christy- Stone Aguilar, and Amy Totman.
