Dorothy Sue Traylor
December 10, 2025
Dorothy Sue Traylor
Dorothy Sue Traylor, 84, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away December 4, 2025.
Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great–grandmother and friend to many. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was born a true cowgirl and ranch woman. Widely known for her strength, independence, and love of her family's heritage. Her steady presence and quiet resilience will be felt for generations.
She was always active within the community in both volunteer work, as well as serving on many committees and boards. She was the first female member of the Calhoun County School Board. A pillar of the Point Comfort Methodist Church for more than 60 years. As well as an active participant in the Republican Party Committee, the Port Commission, and the Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Jewel Starks; her husband, Dixon Lee Traylor Jr. and her siblings, Mary Lou Pearce, Loma Surber,
and Charles Starks.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Tina Coffey (Les); her son, Dixon Traylor III; grandchildren, Garrett Watkins (Victoria), Kelsey Adams (Tyler), Wyatt Watkins, Jacob Traylor, and Travis Traylor (Isabella); and her great–grandchildren, Tate and Teel Adams and Stella and Palmer Watkins.
Services will be held at the Point Comfort Methodist Church on Saturday, December 13th, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Point Comfort Methodist Church Prayer Garden Fund.
