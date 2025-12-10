Earl C. "Bud" Leonard, Jr.
Earl C. "Bud" Leonard, Jr., 74, of Port Lavaca passed away December 2, 2025. He was born April 22, 1951 in Victoria to Earl Calvin Leonard Sr. and Erma Jean Mumphord Leonard. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1971 and attended Victoria College. Bud was retired from Alcoa and worked for the City of Port Lavaca. He enjoyed games shows – especially Family Feud, crossword puzzles, the Houston Astros or any Texas team. He was a loving father and dear friend.He is survived by his daughters, Juakeva "Michelle" Leonard, Keshia Leonard, Alexis Leonard (Luis Serena); son, Bryant Earl Leonard; sisters, Marilyn Prince (Carl), Brenda Hicks (Randall); brother, Maurice Leonard; 5 grandchildren; 1 great–grandchild; and he leaves lovely memories to his cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Williams and brother, Edward "Eddie" Leonard.Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025 from 11–12 at Richardson–Colonial Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Bud's Life at 12 in the Funeral Home Chapel.Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
