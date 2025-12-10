Elodia Harvey
December 10, 2025
Elodia Harvey passed away on December 5, 2025, at the age of 72. Visitation will be held Friday, December 12, 2025 from 12–2pm at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home, with memorial services beginning at 2pm.
Elodia was a church going Christian woman. She was a Houston Texan fan and loved to cook. She was a tough woman who didn't let her disabilities affect her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Harvey; children, Fina Cardona and John Cardona; siblings, Julie Camacho, Carmel Camacho Jr., Richard Camacho and Calvert Camacho; numerous grandchildren; and her dog, Rascal.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carmel Camacho Sr. and Juanita Cano Camacho; and her sister, Rebecca Camacho.
