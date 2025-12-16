TOMBSTONE TUESDAY: Ida Mae “Tiney” Browning (1927 – 2019)
When someone is described as a firecracker, it means that they are a little package full of energy that is ready to burst and light up the world around them. That was a perfect description of Tiney Browning, she let out such a blast in this city they named a street after her. If you aren’t from this area, you may know her name when driving on Tiney Browning Blvd on trips to Walmart.
Ida Mae (Tiney) Browning was born on June 28, 1927, in Port Lavaca, Texas to Lee and Mary Birmingham. Tiney was raised in Port Lavaca Texas; her parents, however, were from up the road in Inez. Her mother Mary was born in 1891, and her father Lee was born in 1881 and were both raised there. They lived all their married life in Calhoun County. Tiney’s mother was Polish, and her father was half-Cherokee Indian and was very well known for his Indian story telling. Lee was a farmer and rancher and together they raised Tiney, Lorraine, Leslie, Roemer, and Dempsey.
She met Burnard Boyd B.B. Browning in October 1963, and they were married on February 8, 1964, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. B.B. had graduated from South Texas University and was athletic in high school playing football and basketball all four years. He also served in the United States Army. Together the couple raised a daughter, Tanya Lanise, and a son, Brian Alan who both graduated from Calhoun High School. The family had a shared interest they were passionate about as a family. This interest is avidly pursued by many people all over the world today. Now as a small-town southern girl it is not something that I would think many folks would be familiar with, in fact, I had to visit the Webster Dictionary for an understanding of what it exactly was. The Browning family were involved in Philately. B.B. was a member of the Texas Philatelic Association and both Tanya won two Junior Grand Award at State Philatelic Exhibitions and Brian won second place. Tiney was also President of Port Lavaca Philatelic Society, so apparently more folks in our small town were familiar with it. For those of you who had to look it up like me, it is stamp collecting which is the collection and study of postage stamps and other postal materials like postmarks envelopes, stamp designs, printing methods, and everything else for hobby or historical investment, and finding fakes. I remember FDR and The Royal Monarchy being into the historic knowledge of Philatelic. So how did B.B., Tiney, and the Browning family come across that interest? Turns out B.B.’s mother, Opal was a Postmaster in West Texas small town of Lohn.
B.B. worked for Union Carbide and then served as a Constable for Precinct 1 in Calhoun County. Tiney was employed as an Executive Secretary and Supervisor of the Accounting Department for Bauer Dredging. She also was an Executive Secretary at First State Bank and Gary Aircraft.
What Tiney is most remembered for is her commitment and service to the City of Port Lavaca. Tiney served on the Port Lavaca City Council for 10 years at which time she was elected Mayor of the City of Port Lavaca where she served in that office for the next 10. Tiney then served on the City Planning Commission, until she fully retired. During these years at city hall, Tiney was in the trenches of most of the advances, enhancements, and growth of The City of Port Lavaca. Projects like the building of Lighthouse Beach and Park, the Bauer Center, City of Port Lavaca Swimming Pool, the restoration of the Lavaca Theater on Main Street and the improvement on that historical part of town were just a few.
Tiney did not rest on her laurels, during her down time, she also involved herself with many worthwhile organizations including a seat on the Board of Directors for the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center, a lifelong member of the Calhoun County Fair Association. Past President of the Ritual of Jewels, Beta Sigma Pi Sorority in which she was a member for 44 years. She was a member of Texas League of Women Voters, and Parents Club of the Catholic Church. She was President of the Sandcrab Band Booster Club, a Boy Scout Den Mother. Tiney always remained active in her children’s lives, no matter how busy her schedule.
Tiney was the recipient of honors and awards during her lifetime too.
She was awarded a plaque by the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. in recognition of community accomplishments and was selected to be in the World Who’s Who in 1979-1980. She was one out of six Outstanding Women of Calhoun County in 1980. A highlight had to be the distinction of Mother of the Year by Governor Ann Richards.
Tiney passed away April 8th, 2019, and is buried at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Tiney was the perfect name for her…she was certainly a firecracker.
